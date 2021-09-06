Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $29,214.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,667.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.28 or 0.07577878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00437053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $749.50 or 0.01450621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00139336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00611547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00603028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00374446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

