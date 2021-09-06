Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 98.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,693,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Ranpak stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

