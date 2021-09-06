Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Randall & Quilter Investment’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RQIH opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.11) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.70. Randall & Quilter Investment has a one year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 14.13. The company has a market cap of £443.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

