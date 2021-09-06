RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.27 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and $5.27 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00157215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00218172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.84 or 0.07590372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.25 or 1.00060315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.01 or 0.00969711 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

