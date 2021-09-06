Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.04 million and $187,877.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00153893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00208986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.04 or 0.07344869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,793.39 or 0.99662531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.94 or 0.00956224 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

