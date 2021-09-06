Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,534 shares of company stock worth $10,303,052. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $450,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $367,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.74 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

