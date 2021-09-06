Quant Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.95 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $707.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $327.25 or 0.00637529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001458 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.10 or 0.01268415 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

