Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $105.29. 87,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

