QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $8.63 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00153893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00208986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.04 or 0.07344869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,793.39 or 0.99662531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.94 or 0.00956224 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.