Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Boosted by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.00.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$125.59 on Monday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$61.35 and a 12-month high of C$126.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.31. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

