Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ChromaDex Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.64.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in ChromaDex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

