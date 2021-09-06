PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.