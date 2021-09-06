Puzo Michael J Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 78.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $302.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

