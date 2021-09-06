Puzo Michael J Has $1.10 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

