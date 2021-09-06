Puzo Michael J Acquires 806 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,370 shares of company stock worth $340,405. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.