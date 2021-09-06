Puzo Michael J Acquires 4,553 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.