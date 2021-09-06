PutinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $614,306.34 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $614,306.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,724.47 or 1.00086168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008196 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000180 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

