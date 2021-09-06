PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.00) Per Share

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PureTech Health in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,465.00. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.