PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 2,156,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,545. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

