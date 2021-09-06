PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFFY opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.71.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

