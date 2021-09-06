PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFFY opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.71.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
