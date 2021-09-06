ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of ProPetro worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $132,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.