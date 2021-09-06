Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Cap of $360.40 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $21.91 or 0.00042420 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $360.40 million and $27.90 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00124980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.00797089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046788 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.