Project Inverse Market Capitalization Achieves $776,802.52 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $776,802.52 and approximately $3,805.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00163516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00220109 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.53 or 0.07618084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,693.25 or 0.99911459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.69 or 0.00965784 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

