Project Angel Parent (MLNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

