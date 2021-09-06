Proem Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Proem Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Jumia Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 203,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,775. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

