Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 660.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $30.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

