Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.74. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.