Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. 324,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,285. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

