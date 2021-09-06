Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 398.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $496.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

