PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $68,632.34 and $3,688.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00152044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00217407 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.10 or 0.07615860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,402.28 or 1.00016097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.81 or 0.00962787 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

