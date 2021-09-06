PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 192,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,936,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after purchasing an additional 152,990 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

