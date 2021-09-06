PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,552 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.64 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

