PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.