PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $278.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.32. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

