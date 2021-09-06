PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

