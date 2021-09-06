PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

