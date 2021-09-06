PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

