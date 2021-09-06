Piper Sandler Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $140.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.46.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.