Piper Sandler Comments on The First of Long Island Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

