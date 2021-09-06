Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.