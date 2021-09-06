Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

