Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $75.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.77.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

