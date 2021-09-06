Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $43.06 target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.