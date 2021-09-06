Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

PNR opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

