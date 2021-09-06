Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

