Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,682 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $226.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

