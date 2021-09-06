Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

