Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

