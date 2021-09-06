PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $117,549.86 and approximately $100.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00067715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00146994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.81 or 0.00793851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047766 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

