Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 484 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU opened at $106.35 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

